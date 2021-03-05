Kenny Omega Talks AEW Revolution Death Match, Potential Bout with Sting and More

6 of 10

Two recent AEW acquisitions who made major headlines were Sting and Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show in WWE.

Sting has been involved with Allin and will have his debut match at Revolution, while Wight will join the commentary team for the company's newest show, AEW Dark: Elevation.

And Omega is delighted to see the veteran pair join the roster.

"It's really cool because Sting was a guy I had never met in my travels," he said. "He is a legend in the business and someone who is really tied to TNT. It was neat to meet the man and have him be involved. He is willing to put in the work and be someone that is a pillar in AEW."

"There are people who have commented that some of the people we are acquiring are older, but regardless of that, you should judge them based on their contributions."

"Sting is about to make his debut, and I have no idea what is going to happen. He came in and wanted to work hard for the company. Rather than judge him on his age, judge him on what he produces. If his devotion is any indication, he is going to do a fantastic job."

While Sting may have been a stranger, Omega and Wight crossed paths in WWE when the AEW champion was a member of the developmental roster in Deep South Wrestling.

"I had met Paul Wight once or twice back when I was in DSW," he said. "We would do fair shows, and we would bring in guys from the main roster. He is a really friendly guy, and to hear he was going to join the team was a nice feeling. And it comes with the good news of the new show, so it's a double whammy for us."

"Any time we have a new talent, I try to envision myself having a match with them. It's exciting to think of situations where the Kenny Omega character will cross paths with Sting or Wight. I am always open for it. I have to go opponent by opponent, but if the next one is Sting or Wight, I am ready for it."