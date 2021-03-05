How to Watch AEW Revolution: B/R Live-Stream Info, Start Time, Match Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view of the year, Revolution, is on Sunday.

A loaded card features the exploding barbed wire deathmatch between AEW world champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley and the in-ring return of Sting among other intriguing contests.

Here are details of how to watch the PPV, the current match card and three things to pay particular attention to at Revolution.

Where and How to Watch

Revolution is Sunday, March 7.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.



The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a pre-show called The Buy In at 7 p.m.

Announced Matches (subject to change and additions)

• Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (exploding barbed wire deathmatch for AEW world championship)

• Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks (street fight)

• Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF (world tag team championship)

• Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami (women's world championship)

• Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Max Caster vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution ladder match for shot at TNT Championship)

• Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

• Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Miro and Kip Sabian

• Casino Tag Team Royale (winner earns shot at tag team championship)



• Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Rebel

Three Burning Questions

1. How crazy does the exploding barbed wire deathmatch get?

The short answer? Incredibly crazy.

Most of us probably thought there was no way Omega and Moxley could top the extremity of their Lights Out match at Full Gear in 2019. It seems that they're ready to prove us wrong Sunday.

Omega and Moxley are no strangers to using barbed wire against each other after the latter threw the both of them through a table topped with it over a year ago.

However, exploding barbed wire is a whole different matter. For those unfamiliar, similar matches in past years from smaller promotions usually replace the standard ring ropes with barbed wire. These much more dangerous barriers explode when touched and make for incredibly extreme bouts.

Let's see just how crazy this one gets.

2. How does Sting look in his in-ring return?

Despite the allure of the world championship match, the in-ring return of Sting might just be the most anticipated match at Revolution.

For the first time since 2015, The Icon will compete inside a ring with the help of TNT champion Darby Allin as they take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz. This feud began when Sting made his shocking return to wrestling at Winter Is Coming last December to confront Team Taz after they attacked Allin, Cody and Dustin Rhodes and Arn Anderson. Since then, the two teams have had a war of words that led to Cage power bombing Sting. A week later, Sting broke out his patented Stinger Splash and Scorpion Death Drop to lay Cage out.

Let's see what the 61-year-old legend can still do this Sunday.

3. Who will AEW sign at Revolution?

This past episode of Dynamite, a debuting Paul Wight teased a "Hall of Fame-worthy" hiring that will be announced at Revolution.



"It's a huge surprise and a huge asset to AEW," Wight said. Speculation has swirled as to who the signing could be, but if it's really as big as the future Hall of Famer says it is, we're in for quite a surprise.

Who do you think the signing will be? Let us know in the comments.