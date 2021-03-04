    Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks Answering Calls but Not 'Shopping' Star QB

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in action against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly answering calls on potential trades for Russell Wilson, but they aren't "shopping" the quarterback, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

    Russini told the Pat McAfee Show Thursday there have been calls made in both directions about a deal:

    Mike Silver of NFL Network reported Wilson is "clearly unhappy," adding the Seahawks are "not happy with the way this has gone down since the end of the season." 

    Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the quarterback isn't demanding a trade but would accept deals to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears.

    The divide has reportedly been brewing between the two sides.

    Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic reported Wilson "stormed out of the room" after his ideas were dismissed during a meeting ahead of a regular-season game against the Arizona Cardinals.

    He has also complained about the protection schemes this offseason as he has taken too many hits in his career.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Seahawks likely wouldn't be too eager to trade Wilson considering his on-field production, including seven Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl title. The 32-year-old set a career-high with 40 touchdown passes in 2020, adding 4,212 passing yards and 513 rushing yards.

    Trading the quarterback would also leave Seattle with $39 million in dead cap space for 2021, per Spotrac.

    It appears as though the team is at least considering making the franchise-changing trade.

    Related

      Broncos Want Von Back

      George Paton makes it clear Denver wants to keep Miller: ‘We want to bring Von back’

      Broncos Want Von Back
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos Want Von Back

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Russell Wilson trade rumors: Seahawks making, fielding calls about unhappy QB, per report

      Russell Wilson trade rumors: Seahawks making, fielding calls about unhappy QB, per report
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Russell Wilson trade rumors: Seahawks making, fielding calls about unhappy QB, per report

      Cody Benjamin
      via CBSSports.com

      Why the 49ers Should Move On from Jimmy G

      Between money and injury issues, San Francisco can't afford to keep Garoppolo one more year 📲

      Why the 49ers Should Move On from Jimmy G
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why the 49ers Should Move On from Jimmy G

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers Re-Sign Big Ben

      Roethlisberger ‘willingly reduced’ his pay from $19M to $14M, spreading out the cash and lowering his cap hit (Schefter)

      Steelers Re-Sign Big Ben
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Re-Sign Big Ben

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report