Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks Answering Calls but Not 'Shopping' Star QB

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly answering calls on potential trades for Russell Wilson, but they aren't "shopping" the quarterback, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Russini told the Pat McAfee Show Thursday there have been calls made in both directions about a deal:

Mike Silver of NFL Network reported Wilson is "clearly unhappy," adding the Seahawks are "not happy with the way this has gone down since the end of the season."

Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the quarterback isn't demanding a trade but would accept deals to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears.

The divide has reportedly been brewing between the two sides.

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic reported Wilson "stormed out of the room" after his ideas were dismissed during a meeting ahead of a regular-season game against the Arizona Cardinals.

He has also complained about the protection schemes this offseason as he has taken too many hits in his career.

The Seahawks likely wouldn't be too eager to trade Wilson considering his on-field production, including seven Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl title. The 32-year-old set a career-high with 40 touchdown passes in 2020, adding 4,212 passing yards and 513 rushing yards.

Trading the quarterback would also leave Seattle with $39 million in dead cap space for 2021, per Spotrac.

It appears as though the team is at least considering making the franchise-changing trade.