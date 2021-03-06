Updated 2021 AEW Revolution Match Card Ahead of PPV

Photo credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view of 2021 is set for Sunday night in the form of Revolution, and it could go a long way toward changing the landscape of the company.

Three of AEW's four titles will be on the line, including the AEW World Championship, which will be defended in perhaps the most brutal match in AEW history, as Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will square off in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

There will also be a major announcement made at Revolution, as the newly signed Paul Wight said on Wednesday's Dynamite that AEW will unveil a "Hall of Fame-worthy talent" who has signed with the company.

Here is everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch the highly anticipated Revolution pay-per-view Sunday night.

Where: Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida

When: Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET (pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live

AEW Revolution 2021 Card

AEW World Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match for a future TNT title shot: Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

Big Money Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor

Casino Tag Team Battle Royale for future AEW Tag Team title shot

Pre-Show Match: Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Thunder Rosa and Riho

Top Matches to Watch

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

Omega and Moxley have faced each other on multiple occasions in AEW, but Sunday promises to be the most heated encounter between them yet.

The former's heel turn was cemented in December when he cheated to beat Moxley for the AEW World Championship by using a microphone handed to him by Don Callis, and Mox has been out for revenge ever since.

With Moxley refusing to back down and go away, Omega shockingly challenged him to an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, which is the type of match that is right in Moxley's wheelhouse.

When Omega and Moxley went one-on-one for the first time at Full Gear in 2019, they battled it out in an unsanctioned match, which featured tons of weapons and hardcore spots. Sunday's match figures to be similar, but they must get creative in order to take it to the next level.

Moxley excels in a hardcore environment, and Omega is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring workers in the world, which creates no shortage of intrigue regarding what they will be willing to attempt at Revolution.

Also, since there are no rules, the possibility exists for plenty of interference. The Good Brothers seem like a sure bet to get involved on Omega's behalf, but someone like New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kenta could possibly turn up as well, especially after losing his IWGP United States Championship match against Moxley recently.

Omega vs. Moxley will be chock-full of big spots, smoke and mirrors, and everything in between, which should make for a highly entertaining main event at Revolution.

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

If Omega vs. Moxley is the main draw for Revolution, the in-ring debut of wrestling legend Sting in AEW may not be far behind.

Sting shocked the wrestling world when he appeared in AEW in December, and it wasn't long before he aligned himself with TNT champion Darby Allin and entered into a rivalry with Team Taz.

The Icon hasn't had a match since WWE Night of Champions 2015, which was the event that saw him suffer a scary neck injury against Seth Rollins. Despite concerns about his injury history and age (61), he looks ready to compete.

On a recent edition of Dynamite, Sting mixed it up with Team Taz and took his first televised bump in years, absorbing a huge powerbomb from Cage.

While there is always risk involved when it comes to wrestling, AEW has put Sting in a situation that should largely allow him to be protected. The street fight stipulation means there won't necessarily be a need for him to take any big bumps, as he can just engage in a brawling style instead. Also, the tag team aspect will allow Allin to do much of the heavy lifting for the team.

AEW is clearly trying to use Sting to get Allin even more over as a top guy in the company, and the street fight can go a long way toward accomplishing that.

One can only assume that Sting will go over in his first match in AEW, but there is still plenty of intrigue involved since it has been so long since he competed in the ring.

Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

A personal rivalry will be settled Sunday at Revolution when The Young Bucks put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against Inner Circle members Chris Jericho and MJF.

Jericho and MJF became the No. 1 contenders when they won a recent tag team Battle Royal, and they wasted little time in attempting to get inside The Young Bucks' heads and under their skin.

Most notably, Jericho and MJF attacked The Bucks' father backstage on a recent episode of Dynamite, leaving him battered and bloodied.

The champions responded the following week by attacking Jericho and MJF, but not before Matt Jackson ran them down on the mic by saying that without AEW, MJF would be in his parents' basement and that Jericho would be "jerking the curtain at the Performance Center" for WWE.

Adding to the interest surrounding the match was the status of The Inner Circle, which suffered a significant hit in February when Sammy Guevara quit because of his issues with MJF.

Guevara hasn't been seen since, but it isn't outside the realm of possibility that he could interfere Sunday, either costing Jericho and MJF or perhaps even costing The Young Bucks and revealing that the dissent was all a ruse.

Whether or not Guevara plays a role, The Young Bucks vs. Jericho and MJF has show-stealing potential, and it will put the tag titles on a pedestal.

