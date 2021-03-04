    Browns GM Doesn't View Carson Wentz as a 'Cautionary Tale' for Baker Mayfield

    While some extensions for young quarterbacks have spectacularly backfired, that won't impact the Cleveland Browns' decision-making process when the time comes to potentially commit long term to Baker Mayfield.

    Jared Goff (four years and $134 million) and Carson Wentz (four years and $128 million) have both been moved this offseason after previously signing massive contracts, thus forcing the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles to absorb a lot of dead money.

    Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Wednesday the team will make up its mind about Mayfield largely independent of what other franchises have done:

    "I don't know that anything that has happened to any of the other 31 teams has a major bearing, in terms of how we are going to address the quarterback situation here. To me, we'll evaluate that internally and make a decision we think is best for our team and our organization. I think it would maybe be a stretch to say that's going to serve as a cautionary tale or any type of blueprint for us. We'll make the best decision for us with the information we have."

                 

