Nets Trade Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Targeted by Teams Despite Knee Injury

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie hasn't played since partially tearing his ACL in the third game of the season, but he could still be moved before the March 25 trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "several teams" have reportedly been pursuing the 27-year-old in trade talks.

While Dinwiddie still has a chance to return this season, acquiring him would also give his new team a leg up in free agency. Even if he turns down his $12.3 million player option for 2021-22, his most recent team would have Bird rights with the ability to sign a five-year deal.

All other teams in free agency would be limited to a four-year max.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are keeping Blake Griffin on the bench as they continue to explore trade opportunities for the six-time All-Star. The Cleveland Cavaliers are also holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

