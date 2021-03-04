    Nets Trade Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Targeted by Teams Despite Knee Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie hasn't played since partially tearing his ACL in the third game of the season, but he could still be moved before the March 25 trade deadline.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "several teams" have reportedly been pursuing the 27-year-old in trade talks. 

    While Dinwiddie still has a chance to return this season, acquiring him would also give his new team a leg up in free agency. Even if he turns down his $12.3 million player option for 2021-22, his most recent team would have Bird rights with the ability to sign a five-year deal.

    All other teams in free agency would be limited to a four-year max.

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

    The Pistons are keeping Blake Griffin on the bench as they continue to explore trade opportunities for the six-time All-Star. The Cleveland Cavaliers are also holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. 

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

    For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's surprise landing spots for the league's top trade targets.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Three things to know: Embiid makes his MVP case (Harden must be considered, too)

      Three things to know: Embiid makes his MVP case (Harden must be considered, too)
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Three things to know: Embiid makes his MVP case (Harden must be considered, too)

      Kurt Helin
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Rockets To Retire James Harden's No. 13 Jersey

      Rockets To Retire James Harden's No. 13 Jersey
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Rockets To Retire James Harden's No. 13 Jersey

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Nets' Updated 2021 Trade Targets

      Players Brooklyn should pursue this trade deadline

      Nets' Updated 2021 Trade Targets
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets' Updated 2021 Trade Targets

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Why LaMelo Will Haunt Wolves, Warriors

      We tried to tell you. @Jonwass explains why Minnesota and Golden State will regret passing on Ball 📲

      Why LaMelo Will Haunt Wolves, Warriors
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Why LaMelo Will Haunt Wolves, Warriors

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report