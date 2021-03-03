    Joel Embiid on Rudy Gobert Matchup: 'Looks Like I Was Very, Very Scared of Him'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 4, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Joel Embiid had no problem handling a matchup with Rudy Gobert as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Utah Jazz in overtime, 131-123, on Wednesday.  

    After missing an earlier game between the two teams this season, Embiid dropped 40 points on Gobert, who is making a case to earn his third Defensive Player of the Year award. 

    In response to what Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice said were "specific claims" that he was afraid of Gobert, the 76ers big man brushed it off.

    "It looks like I was very, very scared of him, so keep talking," he said. 

    In February, when Embiid missed a 134-123 loss to the Jazz due to his back injury, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer noted that Embiid was "missing solid head-to-head matchups against elite centers," including Gobert, Andre Drummond and Nikola Jokic. 

    But Embiid, a two-time All-Defensive selection, certainly showed up Wednesday.

    Though he had been limited to just 29 games this season entering Wednesday, he's posted a career-high 29.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per contest when healthy. Gobert, a four-time All-Defensive selection, was tallying 14.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game through 35 outings.

    In the head-to-head matchup Wednesday, Gobert simply couldn't keep up.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It's no surprise for Embiid, whose mindset seems to explain it all.

    "This year I want to destroy everything in my path," he said.

    Related

      Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers end season’s first half on high note with overtime win over Utah

      Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers end season’s first half on high note with overtime win over Utah
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers end season’s first half on high note with overtime win over Utah

      Sean Kennedy
      via Liberty Ballers

      Doc Rivers, Sixers praise Tobias Harris for his heroics in win over Jazz

      Doc Rivers, Sixers praise Tobias Harris for his heroics in win over Jazz
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Doc Rivers, Sixers praise Tobias Harris for his heroics in win over Jazz

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Sixers star Joel Embiid explains motivations to dominate Rudy Gobert

      Sixers star Joel Embiid explains motivations to dominate Rudy Gobert
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Sixers star Joel Embiid explains motivations to dominate Rudy Gobert

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Embiid on Matchup with Gobert 😆

      Joel said 'It looks like I was very, very scared of him' when asked about claims he was afraid of Gobert

      Embiid on Matchup with Gobert 😆
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Embiid on Matchup with Gobert 😆

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report