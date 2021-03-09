Top College Football Storylines to Watch During 2021 Spring Practices

0 of 10

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

March is here, and while, to some, that means Major League Baseball spring training, PGA Tour warm-ups for the Masters and the weather changing enough for us to get outside, it means one thing in college football: Spring practice is about to heat up.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 15-practice session for the majority of programs, but drills are tentatively on for 2021. And the FCS teams are actually playing their seasons now.

With FBS football gearing up, it's time to turn your attention toward several of the hot headlines out there.

Yes, there is a debate about allowing NCAA players to make money off their likenesses, and there is the discussion about Notre Dame perhaps (someday) joining a conference. But we'll keep this strictly on-field.

From the new names you need to know to the new faces in new places to yet another Alabama Crimson Tide title defense, here are the top topics of conversation heading into spring drills.