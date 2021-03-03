WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 3

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The March 3 edition of WWE NXT was a night of tag team excellence as the WWE women's tag team champions made a special appearance on the black-and-gold brand.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have been dominant tag team champions, but Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai ran through the women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to earn this shot. Everything is on the line as Kai and Gonzalez may never get another chance at the gold.

After The Grizzled Young Veterans attacked the men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners MSK, it left NXT tag team champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan without an opponent for this week. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher stepped up for a non-title clash with the champs.

These two big matches were sure to define the night, but there was more promised in the form of pure insane entertainment.

Johnny Gargano lost last week to Dexter Lumis after Austin Theory hesitated to help him. The Rebel Heart decided it was time for The Way to take the recently abducted star to therapy.

After weeks of taunting the NXT Universe, LA Knight was finally ready to make his presence felt on the black-and-gold brand. The charismatic star had plenty to say about his bright future.

This week's NXT was a mix of massive matches and ridiculous entertainment, but it was as always a matter of how WWE balance this choatic blend of talent.