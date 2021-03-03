Justin Simmons Says It 'Seems' Like Broncos Want to Sign Him to New Contract

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

After playing last season on the franchise tag, Justin Simmons is hoping to secure a long-term deal this offseason.

During a SiriusXM NFL Radio appearance Wednesday, Simmons said it "seems like" the Denver Broncos want him back based on everything he's heard (starts at :35 mark):

Simmons did note he "hasn't spoken to anyone in depth" about Denver's plans since George Paton took over as general manager in January.

It's unclear at this point if the Broncos will work out a multiyear agreement with Simmons before free agency begins on March 17.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported last month that the 2020 Pro Bowler is expected to receive the franchise tag for the second straight year if the two sides can't reach a deal before the March 9 tag deadline.

A second straight franchise tag for Simmons would cost the Broncos $13.7 million in 2021. They selected the Boston College product with a third-round pick in 2016, and he has started all 16 games in each of the past three seasons.

Simmons led the Broncos with nine pass breakups and ranked third with 96 combined tackles during the 2020 season.