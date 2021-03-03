Video: Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes on Ryan Garcia's Body Shot Challenge

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

WBC interim lightweight champion boxer Ryan Garcia's Body Shot Challenge consists of him punching varied athletes, celebrities and people in the midsection (most with padding) repeatedly until they can no longer take the punishment.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took his turn on Wednesday and managed to field 21 shots before falling to the ground in an impressive showing.

Garcia is a rising boxing star. The 22-year-old has won all 21 of his professional fights, 18 by way of knockout (including his last five). BoxRec ranks him as the No. 64 pound-for-pound fighter in the world and sixth among lightweights.

Smith-Schuster has played all four of his NFL seasons with the Steelers. The one-time Pro Bowler has caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns in 58 games.

He will become a free agent on March 17 when the new league year officially begins.