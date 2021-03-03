    Video: Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes on Ryan Garcia's Body Shot Challenge

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 3, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 24-22. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
    Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

    WBC interim lightweight champion boxer Ryan Garcia's Body Shot Challenge consists of him punching varied athletes, celebrities and people in the midsection (most with padding) repeatedly until they can no longer take the punishment.

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took his turn on Wednesday and managed to field 21 shots before falling to the ground in an impressive showing.

    Garcia is a rising boxing star. The 22-year-old has won all 21 of his professional fights, 18 by way of knockout (including his last five). BoxRec ranks him as the No. 64 pound-for-pound fighter in the world and sixth among lightweights.

    Smith-Schuster has played all four of his NFL seasons with the Steelers. The one-time Pro Bowler has caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns in 58 games.

    He will become a free agent on March 17 when the new league year officially begins.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      ‘Combine’ Invites Announced

      NFL announces the 323 draft prospects invited to participate in this year’s virtual Combine

      ‘Combine’ Invites Announced
      NFL logo
      NFL

      ‘Combine’ Invites Announced

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Who Should Pursue a Trade for Teddy Bridgewater

      Teams Who Should Pursue a Trade for Teddy Bridgewater
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Teams Who Should Pursue a Trade for Teddy Bridgewater

      Kenneth Teape
      via NFL Analysis Network

      SEA Unhappy with Russ Drama

      Seahawks are 'not happy' with how the situation with Russell Wilson has unfolded this offseason (NFL Network)

      SEA Unhappy with Russ Drama
      NFL logo
      NFL

      SEA Unhappy with Russ Drama

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Kellen Winslow II Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

      Kellen Winslow II Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kellen Winslow II Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report