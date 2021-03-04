    Damian Lillard Outduels Stephen Curry as Trail Blazers Beat Warriors

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 4, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives to the basket in front of Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, right, and forward Kent Bazemore during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
    Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

    Damian Lillard drained the game-winning three-pointer with 14 seconds left in regulation as the Portland Trail Blazers earned a 108-106 home win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at Moda Center.

    Lillard scored eight points in the final 2:06 of the fourth quarter and also drew a charge on Draymond Green with 3.3 seconds left to preserve the two-point edge.

    Blazers forward Robert Covington was fouled following the charge, but he missed both free throws, giving the Warriors one last chance following a defensive rebound. However, Damion Lee's 37-foot heave at the buzzer did not connect.

    Warriors point guard Stephen Curry led all scorers with 35 points on 13-of-28 shooting. Lillard and Carmelo Anthony each paced Portland with 22 points.

    The Warriors were without Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist sprain). Kent Bazemore started in his place.

    The 19-17 Warriors have lost two straight games, and the 20-14 Blazers have won two consecutive matchups.

                

    Notable Performances

    Warriors PG Stephen Curry: 35 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

    Warriors F Draymond Green: 5 points, 12 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals

    Warriors F Andrew Wiggins: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

    Blazers PG Damian Lillard: 22 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

    Blazers F Robert Covington: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals

    Blazers F Carmelo Anthony: 22 points, 4 assists

                

    What's Next?

    Both teams will play Thursday at 10 p.m. ET to finish out the first half of their regular-season schedules. The Warriors will visit the Phoenix Suns, and the Blazers will host the Sacramento Kings.

      

