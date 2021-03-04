Damian Lillard Outduels Stephen Curry as Trail Blazers Beat Warriors

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Damian Lillard drained the game-winning three-pointer with 14 seconds left in regulation as the Portland Trail Blazers earned a 108-106 home win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at Moda Center.

Lillard scored eight points in the final 2:06 of the fourth quarter and also drew a charge on Draymond Green with 3.3 seconds left to preserve the two-point edge.

Blazers forward Robert Covington was fouled following the charge, but he missed both free throws, giving the Warriors one last chance following a defensive rebound. However, Damion Lee's 37-foot heave at the buzzer did not connect.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry led all scorers with 35 points on 13-of-28 shooting. Lillard and Carmelo Anthony each paced Portland with 22 points.

The Warriors were without Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist sprain). Kent Bazemore started in his place.

The 19-17 Warriors have lost two straight games, and the 20-14 Blazers have won two consecutive matchups.

Notable Performances

Warriors PG Stephen Curry: 35 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Warriors F Draymond Green: 5 points, 12 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals

Warriors F Andrew Wiggins: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Blazers PG Damian Lillard: 22 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

Blazers F Robert Covington: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals

Blazers F Carmelo Anthony: 22 points, 4 assists

What's Next?

Both teams will play Thursday at 10 p.m. ET to finish out the first half of their regular-season schedules. The Warriors will visit the Phoenix Suns, and the Blazers will host the Sacramento Kings.

