Mavericks' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 NBA Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks entered February teetering on the brink of disaster, as a six-game losing streak dipped their record to a dismal 8-13.

But they have been finding their way out of that funk ever since. They have now nudged their way back above .500 and would have a ticket to the play-in tournament if the curtains fell on the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

There are, of course, higher expectations in Dallas, which makes sense when Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP level and Kristaps Porzingis, when healthy, is looking like an impact co-star. With the right amount of activity between now and the March 25 trade deadline, the Mavericks can chase some of their loftier goals.

The following three players in particular look like obvious trade targets.