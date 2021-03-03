Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks 'Unhappy' with How Situation Has Unfolded

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

As much as Russell Wilson might be unhappy with his current situation with the Seattle Seahawks, the feeling might be mutual.

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Wednesday the Seahawks "are not happy with the way this has gone down since the end of the season."

Wilson raised eyebrows in February when he publicly lamented how many hits he has received over his NFL career, effectively an implicit request for Seattle to strengthen the offensive line.

The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks subsequently reported how the issues run much deeper.

For one, Wilson is frustrated with head coach Pete Carroll's offensive style and how he's unable to provide any meaningful input:

"Before the Thursday night game against Arizona, Wilson met with his coaches. For some time, Wilson has sought — even pushed — for influence within the organization regarding scheme and personnel. In the meeting, he outlined his own ideas for how to fix the offense. His suggestions were dismissed, multiple sources told The Athletic — another reminder to Wilson that the Seahawks did not see him the same way he saw himself, as a player who had earned greater control over his situation, his future, his legacy."

The piece also cited reports from ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop and Robert Klemko that detailed a level of internal resistance regarding Carroll's treatment of Wilson. The Athletic spoke to sources who said Carroll "protected and enabled Wilson," which may now be backfiring.

Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, told Adam Schefter of ESPN his client isn't requesting a trade just yet but had already outlined four teams to which he'd approve a deal: the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has a no-trade clause, which complicates matters. The finances of any trade are difficult to settle, too.

The Seahawks would have to absorb $39 million in dead money if they moved him before June 1, per Spotrac. That hit would be spread out across 2021 ($13 million) and 2022 ($26 million) if he leaves after June 1.

Another team, meanwhile, would have to determine somewhat quickly how much it would be willing to pay Wilson for his next contract since his current deal only runs through 2023. By comparison, Deshaun Watson is seven years younger and has two more years on his contract than Wilson.

As is the case with the Houston Texans, the overarching question is how the Seahawks allowed this dynamic to reach a point where a Wilson trade is even being discussed at all.