LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson Headline NBA Rising Stars Roster Reveal on Top Shot

The NBA revealed its 2020-21 Rising Stars rosters Wednesday through NBA Top Shot.

New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball headline the group.

With the league scaling down All-Star Weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rising Stars Challenge won't be played. However, officials still wanted to honor the best first- and second-year players from the United States and the rest of the world.

United States

LaMelo Ball, G, Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Sacramento Kings

Tyler Herro, G, Miami Heat

De'Andre Hunter, F, Atlanta Hawks

Keldon Johnson, G/F, San Antonio Spurs

Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies

Michael Porter Jr., F, Denver Nuggets

Zion Williamson, F, New Orleans Pelicans

James Wiseman, C, Golden State Warriors

World

Precious Achiuwa, F, Miami Heat

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, New Orleans Pelicans

Deni Avdija, F, Washington Wizards

RJ Barrett, G/F, New York Knicks

Facundo Campazzo, G, Denver Nuggets

Brandon Clarke, F, Memphis Grizzlies

Luguentz Dort, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rui Hachimura, F, Washington Wizards

Theo Maledon, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

Mychal Mulder, G, Golden State Warriors

Williamson and Morant were the two biggest locks.

The former has missed just one game and is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 61.4 percent from the field. The latter is the reigning Rookie of the Year and has seen his points (19.1) and assists (7.8) climb since last season.

Likewise, Ball was the one rookie you could firmly cement as one of the Rising Stars. Beyond the 15.7 points and 6.4 assists he's averaging, he's shooting far better (44.6 percent overall and 36.7 percent on threes) than most expected out of the gate.

The same can't be said of Anthony Edwards. The No. 1 overall pick is hitting just 31.2 percent of his long-range jumpers, but his potential is evident. In addition, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard delivered what's likely to be the best dunk of the season.

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley might be the biggest snub on either squad.

The 21-year-old rookie looks like he'll be a steal with the 25th overall pick. Through 32 games, he's averaging 12.6 points and 2.4 assists in 18.9 minutes on the floor.

Knicks fans will probably settle for the team qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2013.