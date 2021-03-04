Nets' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 NBA Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets did their heavy lifting in the trade market early with the mid-January megamove for James Harden.

They lost depth, size and defense in the exchange, but they gained one of the most explosive offensive trios in NBA history. Between Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are redefining the phrase "pick your poison."

There's no right way to defend that trio and a multitude of wrong ways to do it.

Brooklyn no longer has the trade chips to orchestrate another major exchange, but that's fine given the star power that already resides within Barclays Center. The Nets can make moves around the margins ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline, though, and the defensive end is clearly where to make them.