    US Soccer's Reggie Cannon Discusses Death Threats After Kneeling During Anthem

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2021

    United States defender Reggie Cannon (2) drives the ball during an international friendly soccer match between United States and Costa Rica in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The U.S. won 1-0. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

    United States men's national team defender Reggie Cannon detailed the abuse he received after criticizing fans who booed players for kneeling during the national anthem last August.

    In an interview with Will Unwin of the Guardian, Cannon said he received death threats and that they aren't uncommon for American athletes who are vocal in advocating for social justice:

    "That whole situation with Dallas was handled terribly and there were repercussions of it, but my career wasn't affected by that and I am able to get to the next level in good time. Unfortunately, my safety in America was compromised and that's the risk you take with pointing out injustices because people are going to disagree. Threatening to kill your family, threatening to show up at your house, threatening to do vulgar things to you, that I can't say. It is, unfortunately, part of the society that America is today, especially when Trump was in charge. Now we have moved past that."

    Cannon moved from FC Dallas to Boavista FC of the Portuguese Primeira Liga in September. The 22-year-old said his view of the U.S. has "one hundred million percent" changed since leaving and that explaining the state of the country to others "feels like I am describing medieval times."

    Fans were permitted to attend FC Dallas' 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC on Aug. 12 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Members of both teams took a knee during the anthem as a nod to the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality and social inequality.

    Some supporters voiced their disapproval, and one threw a water bottle toward the players. After the match, Cannon called the situation "disgusting" and "disgraceful," saying it "pissed me off." He added that the players initially requested the anthem not to be played at all.

    The right back said later FC Dallas provided him with a statement he was supposed to read as an apology for his post-match comments, but he refused.

    Cannon has become a regular for Boavista, starting 18 of their 21 league fixtures so far. The club sits last in the league but only one point away from exiting the relegation zone.

    Related

      Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Why Tuchel Would Relish Beating Klopp

      Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Why Tuchel Would Relish Beating Klopp
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Why Tuchel Would Relish Beating Klopp

      Will Griffee
      via Mail Online

      PSG's Kean Has COVID-19

      PSG's Kean Has COVID-19
      World Football logo
      World Football

      PSG's Kean Has COVID-19

      Getfootballnewsfrance
      via Getfootballnewsfrance

      Klopp Bans Liverpool Players from International Duty

      'Everyone agrees we cannot let the players go and play for their country and come back and quarantine for 10 days'

      Klopp Bans Liverpool Players from International Duty
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Klopp Bans Liverpool Players from International Duty

      via mirror

      Zlatan Mocks Liverpool 👀

      Ex-Man Utd star riffs on injury crisis during appearance at Italian music festival

      Zlatan Mocks Liverpool 👀
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Zlatan Mocks Liverpool 👀

      via Manchester Evening News