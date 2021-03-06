Sleeper Pick for Every Major Men's 2021 College Basketball Conference Tournament

7 of 7

John Raoux/Associated Press

In addition to the six major conferences, there are several other leagues with a realistic shot at sending multiple teams to the NCAA tournament. Let's also briefly explore some sleeper candidates in those conference tournaments.

American: UCF Knights

UCF has a sub-.500 overall record, but the Knights won a road game against Florida State back in mid-December. And that was before they had really established Louisville transfer Darius Perry as their star player. They could immediately lose to a team like Tulane, or they could knock off Houston to win this tournament.

Atlantic 10: Davidson Wildcats

The A-10 tournament is already down to its final four teams, so this isn't anywhere near as wide open as it was a few days ago. But Davidson has a good chance to win this thing and steal a spot in the field. The Wildcats already beat VCU last Saturday, recently played a pair of good games against St. Bonaventure and darn near upset Texas in November. If they do sneak into the Big Dance, this would be a sneaky good No. 12 seed.

Missouri Valley: Indiana State Sycamores

From a national perspective, the Missouri Valley has been all Drake and Loyola-Chicago, Loyola-Chicago and Drake this season. But Indiana State knocked off Loyola-Chicago in mid-January and entered "Arch Madness" with wins in 10 of its last 12 games. As the No. 4 seed, the Sycamores would draw the Ramblers in the semifinals. Win that one and they could knock off a short-handed Drake the following day.

Mountain West: Nevada Wolf Pack

There are four NCAA tournament candidates from the Mountain West, but five teams could win this thing. The "bonus team," if you will, is projected No. 5 seed Nevada. The Wolf Pack swept Boise State, beat Colorado State on Friday, had two losses at San Diego State by seven total points and almost won at Utah State on Feb. 26. Going through the No. 4, No. 1 and No. 2/3 seed on consecutive days is probably asking too much, but Steve Alford's guys will not be an easy out.

West Coast: BYU Cougars

In any other league, the No. 2 seed is not a sleeper pick. But in the WCC, it's Gonzaga and a bunch of Rip Van Winkles. BYU could shock the world, though. Back in 2017 when the Cougars weren't even that strong of an at-large candidate, they went on the road and defeated then-29-0 Gonzaga. This year's team put up solid fights in both games against Gonzaga but was unable to rally from near-immediate double-digit deficits.