Inner Circle's Last Days? Ranking Best Feuds If AEW's Heel Faction Breaks Up
Sometimes, something that doesn't look compatible just works for reasons no one can really explain. This was initially the case for The Inner Circle for the better part of a year. The hodgepodge heel stable took AEW by storm and helped elevate the careers of some of its core members. However, Chris Jericho's faction wasn't built to last, and the cracks in its foundation are finally starting to show.
The Inner Circle first appeared together on the premiere episode of Dynamite, where Jake Hager, Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Santana and Ortiz teamed up to attack The Elite after the main event. They united in the ring under the new name on the next episode and acted as an antithesis to Cody Rhodes and the founding members of AEW.
In the following months, the group thrived with Le Champion at the helm because of its unexpectedly effective comedic timing and excellent segments like the brawl in the hallway of the Petersen Events Center.
On the Oct. 24, 2019, episode of Dynamite, Rhodes memorably punched out the window of their skybox and chased the group out into the hallway in one of the top moments of AEW's first year of programming. They also took part in the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing 2020, another fundamental building block for the new company.
Recently, the addition of MJF and Wardlow has created dissension among the group, causing Guevara to strike out on his own. Now, it feels like only a matter of time before the once successful act implodes and sets up several ongoing feuds. Let's take a look at the best-case scenarios in the aftermath of The Inner Circle.
Proud and Powerful vs. MJF and Chris Jericho
If any members of The Inner Circle have taken a backseat recently, it's Santana and Ortiz. The top-tier tag team formerly known as LAX joined AEW as a pair of the hottest free agents at All Out in 2019 and picked up a big win over The Young Bucks at Full Gear.
Over the last few months, they've kind of gotten lost in the shuffle in a deep tag division, so it was good to see them attempt to establish themselves as The Inner Circle's definitive pairing a few weeks ago. But like Sammy Guevara, the duo seems destined to turn face and pursue the AEW World Tag Team Championships. After all, Proud and Powerful is a gimmick that has so much potential for a couple of good guys because the message behind it is empowering.
So, it would make sense for Santana and Ortiz to eventually feud with MJF and Chris Jericho following their title match this weekend at Revolution. Although it doesn't have as much heat as some other options, this would be a good way to re-establish the Puerto Rican team as contenders.
Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
There has been tension between Wardlow and Jake Hager since MJF joined The Inner Circle. Straight away, fans could see the possibility of a feud between the two once the dust settled.
The two seemingly settled their difference in a fun one-on-one match on the first night of New Year's Smash. In the end, Wardlow got the best of Hager on the special episode of Dynamite, and they developed a mutual respect for one another after the match.
However, there is still an opportunity to revisit this matchup somewhere down the line. It feels like these two are just scratching the surface and could have bigger, visceral matches if given the chance.
Admittedly, Wardlow's underlying animosity with MJF is probably the more interesting story. There is a real Triple H and Batista vibe to their relationship that will inevitably play out in a similar fashion, but AEW is probably playing the long game with that plot point. A series of matches with Hager seems like something we could see in the immediate future.
Chris Jericho vs. MJF
Speaking of long-term storytelling, Chris Jericho and MJF's love/hate relationship has been one of the most engrossing plotlines on Dynamite since last year. These two have great chemistry, and it shines every time they're on screen together.
It's hard to tell if they legitimately respect each other or if this reluctant alliance is just the means to an end for now. MJF could be just using Jericho until he gets the chance to stab him in the back and kick him out of his own stable.
Sammy Guevara was arguably the most loyal member of the group to The Painmaker and the only one who openly didn't trust Cody's former protege. Getting him out of the picture could have been a calculated move to get closer to the rest of the faction and make Jericho look like an incompetent leader. In fact, he has been approaching Santana, Ortiz and Hager backstage and trying to befriend them.
Remember, MJF's move to join The Inner Circle was always about getting the numbers game to work in his favor. He could be trying to use the stable similarly to the way Jericho initially did in his next bid to become AEW world champion. Of course, that could mean another match between him and his ally may be in the cards.
Sammy Guevara vs. Chris Jericho
For now, Chris Jericho has another feud that will culminate in a match sooner rather than later. The growing tension between the former AEW world champion and Sammy Guevara has been entertaining and a bit tragic.
Their friendship seemed genuine at times, but MJF's arrival ultimately forced The Spanish God to leave the group. Guevara benefitted the most from associating with Jericho. Their time together helped to showcase how funny and engaging he can be and just how good of an in-ring competitor he is.
Settling this newfound rivalry in the ring is a fitting way for their onscreen relationship to end, and it will continue to promote the 27-year-old as one of the company's next big stars. The Houston native has all the makings of a great babyface. He already has a crowd-pleasing move set and a captivating character. All he needs is a big feud to push him over the edge and put him in the same echelon as other up-and-comers like Darby Allin and Jungle Boy.
This matchup may not produce outrageous, high-risk spots like Guevara's matches with Allin, but a veteran like Jericho will be able to get the best story out of their encounter. Hopefully, there are already plans in place for their first match.
MJF vs. Sammy Guevara
This is the money match. This is the one AEW should build toward at their next big pay-per-view, and we've all seen it from the second MJF joined The Inner Circle. The conniving two-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has been at odds with Sammy Guevara for months, and fans have been waiting for this brewing feud to blow up in Jericho's face.
They got their wish on the Feb. 10 episode of Dynamite when Guevara attacked The Painmaker's tag team partner backstage and broke his phone after he tried to record him saying he hated Jericho. This confrontation caused The Spanish God to leave the stable later that night and seemingly become a protagonist for the first time with AEW.
Guevara vs. MJF has the perfect heel vs. face dynamic that these two young stars need to further their careers. It's the best option coming out of The Inner Circle's storyline because it will clearly define both characters and put them on a trajectory to possibly challenge for a singles title eventually. Even more, this is the best way to get to a match with Jericho because it forces him to pick a side.
Both of these young men have a bright future, and this matchup would be a suitable barometer for how far they've come over the last two years. It's also the program viewers are the most invested in following Guevara's departure, so don't be surprised if we see them compete on a pay-per-view card later this year.