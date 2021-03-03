Inner Circle's Last Days? Ranking Best Feuds If AEW's Heel Faction Breaks Up

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Sometimes, something that doesn't look compatible just works for reasons no one can really explain. This was initially the case for The Inner Circle for the better part of a year. The hodgepodge heel stable took AEW by storm and helped elevate the careers of some of its core members. However, Chris Jericho's faction wasn't built to last, and the cracks in its foundation are finally starting to show.

The Inner Circle first appeared together on the premiere episode of Dynamite, where Jake Hager, Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Santana and Ortiz teamed up to attack The Elite after the main event. They united in the ring under the new name on the next episode and acted as an antithesis to Cody Rhodes and the founding members of AEW.

In the following months, the group thrived with Le Champion at the helm because of its unexpectedly effective comedic timing and excellent segments like the brawl in the hallway of the Petersen Events Center.

On the Oct. 24, 2019, episode of Dynamite, Rhodes memorably punched out the window of their skybox and chased the group out into the hallway in one of the top moments of AEW's first year of programming. They also took part in the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing 2020, another fundamental building block for the new company.

Recently, the addition of MJF and Wardlow has created dissension among the group, causing Guevara to strike out on his own. Now, it feels like only a matter of time before the once successful act implodes and sets up several ongoing feuds. Let's take a look at the best-case scenarios in the aftermath of The Inner Circle.