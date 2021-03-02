Ryan Pace Says 'Everything Is on the Table' with Bears' Quarterback Situation

Nam Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace told reporters all options are available to him as he searches for the team's next starting quarterback.

“Everything is on the table in regards to the quarterback situation," Pace said Tuesday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith). "That includes players on our roster, players in free agency, trade, the draft or a combination of all of those. We have a plan in place and now it’s about executing that plan.”

Chicago declined the fifth-year option on Mitchell Trubisky's rookie contract, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Nick Foles, whom Pace traded a 2020 compensatory fourth-round pick for last March, has two years left on his current contract, but he hardly impressed in limited time last year.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star passed for 1,852 yards and 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions in nine games (seven starts).

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams have already agreed to swap Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, while the Eagles are sending Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but they seem reluctant to move him.

That leaves Pace with few options for a passer who can re-open the team's Super Bowl window.

While this year's QB draft class features the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones, it's unclear how long they'll remain on the draft board. That could be a major problem for Pace considering the Bears won't select until pick No. 20.

Should Pace decide to look for a quarterback in free agency, he will have to choose between the likes of Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Cam Newton.

Pace may have all options available to him, but he'll have to get creative in how he uses them. Otherwise, the Bears may be stuck in quarterback purgatory awhile longer.