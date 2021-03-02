Creighton's Greg McDermott Apologizes for 'Plantation' Comment After Loss

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott issued an apology after making an analogy to a plantation following a 77-69 loss to Xavier last Saturday.

McDermott acknowledged saying he would "need everybody to stay on the plantation" and "can't have everybody leave."

He followed up to say he "immediately recognized my egregious mistake and quickly addressed my use of such insensitive words with the team."

McDermott said he met with athletes, staffers, parents and school administrators regarding the matter and "realize[d] the pain that my words have caused."

Creighton issued a statement as well, saying McDermott "used deplorable language that is inconsistent with the university's values and commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment." The school declined to disclose the nature of any disciplinary action he might receive.

Creighton fell to 17-6 on the season with last weekend's defeat. The Bluejays slipped from 13th to 14th in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll. They face off with No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday and close out the regular season Saturday against Butler.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects Creighton to be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.