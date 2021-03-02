    NBA Players on 2-Way Contracts Reportedly Will Be Eligible for Playoffs

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the NBA All-Star festivities, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The 68th All-Star game will be played Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are reportedly planning to waive the 50-game rule so players on two-way contracts will be eligible for the 2021 playoffs.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Tuesday the change will become official once it receives approval from the league's Board of Governors.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

