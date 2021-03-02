NBA Players on 2-Way Contracts Reportedly Will Be Eligible for Playoffs

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are reportedly planning to waive the 50-game rule so players on two-way contracts will be eligible for the 2021 playoffs.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Tuesday the change will become official once it receives approval from the league's Board of Governors.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.