Pac-12 Football Schedule 2021: Dates, Matchups and Championship Game Details

The Pac-12 rolled out the 2021 football schedules for its member schools Tuesday.

UCLA will kick things off against Hawaii in Week 0 (Aug. 28). The campaign will culminate with the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 3.

Pac-12 teams will play nine conference games with three nonconference foes on the schedule.

Oregon visits Ohio State on Sept. 11 in the biggest crossover encounter. That same day, Washington travels to Michigan to face the Wolverines, another matchup that could have College Football Playoff implications.

BYU faces Pac-12 schools five times, giving the program opportunities to prove itself to the selection committee. The Cougars could also play the role of spoiler for Utah (Sept. 11) and USC (Nov. 27).

Oregon claimed the 2020 Pac-12 title with a 31-24 win over USC in December, but the Trojans arguably head into 2021 as the team to beat.

Kedon Slovis is back after throwing for 1,921 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in six games, as is leading receiver Drake London (33 receptions, 502 yards, three touchdowns). Senior linebacker Kana'i Mauga will lead the defense, and defensive lineman Nick Figueroa returns after setting team highs in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (seven).

More importantly, USC's schedule is favorable. A road game against Notre Dame on Oct. 23 looms large but comes when head coach Clay Helton should have the squad playing at its best. The Trojans also avoid Washington and Oregon while hosting Stanford.