    Penguins' Sidney Crosby Placed on NHL's COVID-19 List, Will Not Play vs. Flyers

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 list and will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters.

    The center had appeared in all 20 games for Pittsburgh to start the season, totaling seven goals and 11 assists for a team-high 18 points. 

    "He's an influential player for us in so many different areas," Sullivan said of Crosby on Tuesday. "He's not an easy guy to replace by any stretch, but we have been through this experience in the past and found ways to have success. It should provide opportunities for others to step up."

    Crosby missed about two months of the 2019-20 season due to a core muscle injury, requiring larger contributions from young players like Jared McCann and Dominik Kahun.

    Teddy Blueger is among those who could see more opportunities this time around, although the Penguins will likely rely more upon Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel to lead the attack.

    It's still difficult to replace Crosby as one of the best players in the sport over the past two decades. The 33-year-old has helped lead the Penguins to three Stanley Cup titles in this career, adding to a resume that includes eight All-Star selections, two Hart Trophies and three Ted Lindsay Awards.

    The Penguins are trying to keep pace in the East division, entering Tuesday in fifth place with 23 points in 20 games.

