    Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'University Blue' Release Date, Pics and Retail Price

    Source: Nike.com

    Nike is going back to Michael Jordan's college days at North Carolina for His Airness' latest retro sneaker release. 

    The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "University Blue" sneakers will drop Sunday at select locations around the world. 

    Here are additional release details, via Sneaker News:

    • Price: $170
    • Where to buy (North America locations): Finish Line, JD Sports US, Nike SNKRS US, YCMC, Foot Locker, Footaction, Eastbay
    • Time: 10 a.m. ET. 

    Per HighSnobiety, the shoes will be available in men's, grade school, preschool and toddler sizing.

    The Air Jordan 1 was originally developed by Nike in 1984 when Jordan was a rookie with the Chicago Bulls. It was originally banned by the NBA because it featured a heavy red-and-black colorway, which violated the league's rules that shoes had to be at least 51 percent white or black with "a minimal team color accent."

    ESPN's Nick DePaula last May named the Air Jordan 1 as the second-best sneaker in NBA history, behind the Air Jordan 11. 

    Nike has frequently used Tar Heel blue as part of the design for Jordan sneakers, both new and retro style. The legend of Jordan was born during his three years at North Carolina, starting with the game-winning shot in the 1982 national title game against Georgetown as a freshman. 

