WWE Raw Ratings Drop Despite the Miz vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Championship Match

Source: WWE.com

Despite featuring a main event with Bobby Lashley defeating The Miz for the WWE Championship, Monday's episode of Raw saw a slight decline in the ratings from last week.

This week saw WWE's flagship show average 1.88 million for its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, per F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez. Last week's post-Elimination Chamber episode averaged 1.89 million viewers.



Miz attempted to get out of the match on multiple occasions by faking stomach cramps and getting himself counted out. Shane McMahon made the bout a lumberjack match to ensure no one interfered and that Miz couldn't run away.

Lashley ultimately squashed Miz before getting him to submit to the Hurt Lock.

WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, but the company is also building up to the March 21 Fastlane pay-per-view. There haven't been any matches officially announced for the show with fewer than three weeks to go.

There's no clear challenger for the title since Drew McIntyre, who lost the title at Elimination Chamber when The Miz cashed in Money in the Bank after being attacked by Lashley, has been feuding with Sheamus.

The Scottish Warrior did beat Sheamus in a long match on Monday night that seemed to end their feud, though it's unclear if a potential McIntyre-Lashley bout would be given away with a short build or saved for the biggest show of the year on April 10-11.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Also on the show, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander retained the Raw tag team titles by beating Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce when Pearce was pinned after Strowman dominated the match.

Alexa Bliss and The Fiend continue to play mind games with Randy Orton, who had a promo segment with Evil Randy Orton. Charlotte teased challenging Asuka for the Raw women's title before she was attacked by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

The Queen went on to defeat Baszler in a quick one-on-one bout. United States champion Riddle was pinned by Mustafa Ali in a non-title bout.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).