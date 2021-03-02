WWE WrestleMania 37 Rumors We Hope Come True

1 of 3

The Empress will have the opportunity to avenge her 2018 loss to The Queen at this year's WrestleMania, according to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats as Charlotte Flair challenges Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship.

While there will be some who denounce the idea of those two women competing for the title when Flair is likely to win again and go on yet another run no one asked for, there is no denying the in-ring chemistry her and Asuka possess.

They did this dance, on the grand stage, back in 2018 and all that came from it was one of the best matches of the entire year. Flair is even better now while Asuka will be hellbent on proving she is every bit as good as the women's division's measuring stick.

When you consider there is no real time to take someone like Peyton Royce or Naomi and build them up effectively enough to step in as a challenger, there really is no other option but Flair to challenge for the red brand title.

That is, unless WWE Creative opts for a multi-woman match involving tag champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

It is certainly an option, but it feels very much like WWE would rather stick to the singles bout and do the more appealing Flair-Asuka showdown one last time. Considering the history between them, there is plenty to pull from when crafting a storyline.