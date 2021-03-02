WWE WrestleMania 37 Rumors We Hope Come True

WWE WrestleMania 37 Rumors We Hope Come TrueMarch 2, 2021
It is WrestleMania season in WWE and as such, rumors and speculation run rampant.
Top matches, the brightest stars, and potential pushes beyond the biggest show of the year are the subject of said innuendo, with everyone's general excitement for The Showcase of the Immortals fueling an insatiable need for information overload.
Rarely are all rumors greeted with excitement and anticipation, but there are some that peak the interest of the fan base and create intrigue.
With the show just over a month away, these are the rumors we hope come true on wrestling's biggest and brightest night.
And in one case, beyond it.
Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship
The Empress will have the opportunity to avenge her 2018 loss to The Queen at this year's WrestleMania, according to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats as Charlotte Flair challenges Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship.
While there will be some who denounce the idea of those two women competing for the title when Flair is likely to win again and go on yet another run no one asked for, there is no denying the in-ring chemistry her and Asuka possess.
They did this dance, on the grand stage, back in 2018 and all that came from it was one of the best matches of the entire year. Flair is even better now while Asuka will be hellbent on proving she is every bit as good as the women's division's measuring stick.
When you consider there is no real time to take someone like Peyton Royce or Naomi and build them up effectively enough to step in as a challenger, there really is no other option but Flair to challenge for the red brand title.
That is, unless WWE Creative opts for a multi-woman match involving tag champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.
It is certainly an option, but it feels very much like WWE would rather stick to the singles bout and do the more appealing Flair-Asuka showdown one last time. Considering the history between them, there is plenty to pull from when crafting a storyline.
Bad Bunny's WrestleMania Moment
WrestleVotes revealed the expected tag match pitting Bad Bunny and Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison is one of four matches WWE Creative has had "on the books" since mid-February.
While most fans are not typically excited about the prospects of a WrestleMania featuring a non-wrestler celebrity, Bad Bunny is different. He is a lifelong fan who takes his role seriously. He has brought awareness to the product and a star power it can certainly use.
Most importantly, anyone, who works with him benefits exponentially.
Damian Priest is automatically a bigger deal for having been aligned with Bad Bunny than he would have been otherwise. History tells us NXT stars struggle to gain traction on the main roster, mostly because WWE so quickly loses interest in them.
The same fate very likely could have awaited The Archer of Infamy had it not been for the opportunity that working with a world-renowned rapper provides.
The social media attention, the credibility for Priest, and what figures to be a way more entertaining tag match than anything Priest, Miz and Morrison would have been involved in otherwise help make this an easy idea to get behind.
That is, if one can set aside their preconceived dislike for celebrity appearances on WWE television.
Cesaro and Beyond WrestleMania
Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer suggested WWE officials are building Cesaro as an opponent for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 37.
We have seen as much over the last month as The Swiss Superman has earned victories over Daniel Bryan, was the standout star of the Elimination Chamber, and recently engaged Seth Rollins in a feud heading into the biggest show of the year.
There is no denying that Cesaro has never, in his decade with WWE, had the sort of momentum that he does right now. He has seized the proverbial brass ring and is running with it, owning every segment he is in as management considers a monumental push.
Programming someone with Reigns is not something the company does with talent it has no plans for. The Tribal Chief is, arguably, the company's biggest star. Every storyline and feud he is involved in is thought out, meticulously planned and constructed. Especially with Paul Heyman playing a hands-on role with that creative.
If WWE is considering Cesaro for a post-WrestleMania run with Reigns, it is because he has earned their trust, deserves the opportunity as one of the pound-for-pound best wrestlers in the world, and is finally being rewarded for what has been a wholly unselfish 10 years with the company.