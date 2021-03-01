    Pelicans' Zion Williamson Wishes Lonzo Ball Got the 'Full Respect He Deserves'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 2, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) celebrates with guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The Pelicans won 128-118. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson isn't surprised by teammate Lonzo Ball's recent success.

    "Lonzo's a great player," Williamson said Monday night after the Pelicans edged the Utah Jazz 129-124. "I just wish he got the full respect he deserves."

    Williamson and Brandon Ingram each notched 26 points, but Ball was right behind them with 23 points.

    Williamson had elaborated on Ball's playmaking abilities after the pair combined for 54 points and 14 assists in a 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

    "Me and Lonzo, our games complement each other's so well that there are times me and Lonzo are just playing basketball out there," he said, per Jacob Rude of Lonzo Wire. "... We give each other confidence."

    It has taken Ball some time to get going since he was drafted with the second pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. He has played no less than 30.3 minutes per game in each of his four seasons, but he's breaking out in his second season with New Orleans.

    The UCLA product entered Monday's game averaging a career-high 14.5 points with a team-high 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.7 minutes per game. He has also improved his subpar play from beyond the arc, shooting a career-best 39.3 percent. His field-goal (42.8) and free-throw percentages (76.3) are also career highs.

    "The guy who hasn't gotten credit—he's gotten credit, but not near as much as he deserves—is Lonzo," head coach Stan Van Gundy said on The Lowe Post (via Christian Clark of NOLA.com).

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As much as Williamson and Van Gundy are piling on the praise, the Pelicans are only 15-19, and Ball's assist, steal and rebound (4.2 per game) figures are the lowest of his career.

    That could mean moving Ball, and New Orleans has reportedly been gauging trade interest in him ahead of the March 25 deadline, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

    Related

      Pelicans tune out Jazz for much-needed but surprising 129-124 victory

      Pelicans tune out Jazz for much-needed but surprising 129-124 victory
      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      Pelicans tune out Jazz for much-needed but surprising 129-124 victory

      The Bird Writes
      via The Bird Writes

      Rebuilding Mistakes Part 1: When Teams Just Can’t Let Go

      Rebuilding Mistakes Part 1: When Teams Just Can’t Let Go
      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      Rebuilding Mistakes Part 1: When Teams Just Can’t Let Go

      Shamit Dua
      via Bourbonstreetshots

      Pelicans Hold Off Donovan Mitchell, Jazz 129-124 for Win

      Pelicans Hold Off Donovan Mitchell, Jazz 129-124 for Win
      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      Pelicans Hold Off Donovan Mitchell, Jazz 129-124 for Win

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Raptors-Pistons Game Postponed

      Tuesday's game between Toronto and Detroit has been pushed back to Wednesday

      Raptors-Pistons Game Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Raptors-Pistons Game Postponed

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report