    Former NHL All-Star Todd Bertuzzi Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    Detroit Red Wings right wing Todd Bertuzzi (44) shoots against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Tuesday, March 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Former right-winger Todd Bertuzzi reportedly was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. 

    TMZ Sports reported the news, noting police in Michigan said they pulled him over after midnight Saturday morning after other motorists reported a swerving car. Police also said they saw him run a red light.

    While Bertuzzi refused a breathalyzer test, TMZ reported police said he "showed obvious signs of impairment" during other field sobriety tests. The 46-year-old was booked into Oakland County Jail.

    Bertuzzi played from 1995 to 2014 for the New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings.

    While he was a two-time All-Star, he is perhaps best known for his actions during a game on March 8, 2004, when he was a member of the Canucks. He punched Colorado Avalanche forward Steve Moore in the back of the head and ended his career after Moore had previously checked Bertuzzi's teammate Markus Naslund in a previous game.

    Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press noted Bertuzzi faced criminal charges and a lawsuit as a result. The lawsuit was settled confidentially in 2014.

