    Marcus Mariota Rumors: 'Keep an Eye On' Eagles If Raiders Trade or Release QB

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles might be surprise suitors for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota this season. 

    According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, "while Philadelphia wouldn't seem like an obvious landing spot—Jalen Hurts remains, and Mariota and Carson Wentz are repped by the same agency—one prominent league source said to keep an eye on the Eagles if Mariota is traded or released."

    The expectation is that the Eagles will give Hurts a season to prove whether he's capable of being a franchise quarterback after he played solid football as a rookie, throwing for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in 15 appearances (four starts), completing 52 percent of his passes. 

    The numbers don't look great on paper, and the Eagles went just 1-3 in his starts under center. But his 354 rushing yards and three scores added a different dimension to the team's offense, and the Eagles simply looked more competitive last season with Hurts at quarterback then they did with Carson Wentz (2,620 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 50 sacks taken, 57.4 completion percentage, 3-8-1 as the starter).

    In the above scenario, adding a veteran backup for Hurts would make sense. Mariota has a similar skill set, making him a logical fallback for the second-year option. 

    Granted, the Eagles could also choose to use the No. 6 overall pick on a quarterback, with BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance potential options. 

    Video Play Button
    As for Mariota, most of the reporting surrounding the veteran quarterback suggests he won't be with Las Vegas next season: 

    He made one appearance for the Raiders last season, throwing for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He spent the first five years of his career with the Tennessee Titans before being supplanted by Ryan Tannehill.

