Will Brown Won't Return as Albany CBB HC After 20 Years with Program

The Will Brown era at Albany has ended.

In a release from the university, Brown said he and the athletic department "agreed to mutually part ways" after 20 years. He was in the final year of a contract extension, according to the Associated Press.

Brown compiled a 315-295 record and brought the program to five NCAA tournament appearances, including a run of three straight from 2013-15.

