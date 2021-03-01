    Will Brown Won't Return as Albany CBB HC After 20 Years with Program

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 1, 2021
    Albany head coach Will Brown watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
    Gary Landers/Associated Press

    The Will Brown era at Albany has ended. 

    In a release from the university, Brown said he and the athletic department "agreed to mutually part ways" after 20 years. He was in the final year of a contract extension, according to the Associated Press

    Brown compiled a 315-295 record and brought the program to five NCAA tournament appearances, including a run of three straight from 2013-15.  

           

