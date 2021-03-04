CBB's Biggest Star Sidekicks Who Will Make or Break March Madness Runs

0 of 8

The best players in any sport draw the most attention. Obvious, right? But the disparity between stars and key teammates is even greater in men's college basketball, where praise is scattered among the best players on 350-plus teams.

No matter how hard you try, some excellent non-star players will be left out of the national spotlight.

In 2020-21, some of the biggest names are Luka Garza, Ayo Dosunmu and Cade Cunningham. But none of them can win a championship alone. Even when Connecticut rode Kemba Walker to the 2010-11 national title, Jeremy Lamb averaged 16.2 points in the NCAA tournament.

There isn't a better time than March Madness for complementary pieces to excel. Although the headlines still may feature Garza, Dosunmu and the others, the further a team advances, the more likely a secondary option is thriving, too.