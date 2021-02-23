2021 NBA Mock Draft: Could Evan Mobley Challenge Cade Cunningham for No. 1 Pick?

13 of 13

21. Denver Nuggets: Alperen Sengun (Beskitas, C, 2002)

The Turkish BSL's leading scorer, Sengun just went for 24 points against Sweden to help Turkey qualify for 2022 FIBA EuroBasket. Despite playing more of an old-school post game, his consistent effectiveness with his footwork and touch against pros (at 18 years old) have become too meaningful to overlook.

22. Milwaukee Bucks: Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, PG, Junior)

Scouts are buying into Dosunmu's improvement, which has launched him straight into the National Player of the Year discussion. Even if it's tough to picture a 6'5" knockdown shooter or high-assist playmaker, his skill set has become well-rounded enough for the NBA in terms of driving and finishing, passing and shot-making versatility.

23. San Antonio Spurs: Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky, C, Junior)

Bassey's 3.2 blocks and 11.7 boards per game are the main draws, but he's also averaging 18.0 points, showcasing soft touch inside and improving shooting range (11 threes).

24. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Josh Christopher (Arizona State, SG, Freshman)

Christopher's athleticism on drives and shot-creation regularly pop under the NBA scouting lens. It just may take a few years for his shot-making execution to catch up, though his game and mentality point to a future scoring specialist in the mold of Jordan Clarkson.

25. Brooklyn Nets: Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, C, Freshman)

After scoring in double digits twice through 18 games, Jackson has now gone for at least 15 points in three straight. Athleticism and shot-blocking are still his main selling points, but showing teams he can convert shots around the key is improving his first-round case.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky, SF, Freshman)

Boston had a pair of strong games against Arkansas and Auburn earlier in the month, but they won't be enough to salvage his disappointing season. He's poised to fall to a team willing to buy low and bet on his shooting being better than this year's numbers suggest.

27. Phoenix Suns: Josh Giddey (Adelaide 36ers, PG/SG, 2002)

Giddey's passing has carried over from the NBA Global Academy to the NBL, where the 18-year-old ball-handler is averaging 5.7 assists. His shot hasn't fallen, but a team in the 20s should deem his jumper worth waiting for and gambling on given what it could do for a 6'7" playmaker.

28. Los Angeles Clippers: Cameron Thomas (LSU, SG, Freshman)

A 40.6 field-goal percentage, 33.3 percent usage rate and 9.2 assist percentage cast a cloud over Thomas' 22.8 points per game. But he's still worth considering in the first round as a scoring specialist with translatable shot-creation moves and shot-making skills.

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Daishen Nix (G League Elite, PG, 2002)

Nix hasn't come off as an exciting scoring prospect in the G League bubble, but he's averaging 6.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists, using his strong frame in the lane and passing instincts to make plays. Convincing scouts he can be a capable shooter (5-of-20 on three-pointers) will help Nix earn a guaranteed rookie contract on draft night.

30. Utah Jazz: Roko Prkacin (Cibona, PF, 2002)

A recent 5-of-5 three-point performance in the Croatian League highlighted Prkacin's shooting potential. Given his 6'9" frame and ability to handle in the open floor, slash and compete inside, a consistent jumper could unlock first-round-worthy scoring versatility.

