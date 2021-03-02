Which MLB Team's Offseason Additions Will Have the Biggest Impact?

5 of 10

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

10. Minnesota Twins (6.1 projected WAR)

SS Andrelton Simmons (2.8), SP J.A. Happ (1.5), SP Matt Shoemaker (1.1), RP Alex Colome (0.5), RP Hansel Robles (0.2)

Veterans J.A. Happ and Matt Shoemaker will be asked to chew through innings at the back of the Minnesota rotation, filling the void left by the departure of Jake Odorizzi. The addition of all-time great defensive shortstop Andrelton Simmons should also be a boost to the pitching staff, while Alex Colome will join left-hander Taylor Rogers at the back of the bullpen.

8 (tie). Kansas City Royals (6.4 projected WAR)

SP Mike Minor (2.5), 1B Carlos Santana (1.6), LF Andrew Benintendi (1.5), IF Hanser Alberto (0.5), OF Michael A. Taylor (0.3), RP Wade Davis, RP Brad Brach

Still in the early stages of a rebuild, the Royals nevertheless made a concerted effort to improve their MLB roster this offseason. Carlos Santana and Mike Minor will bring a veteran presence to a young clubhouse, while Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor were both good buy-low investments who could return significant value. This team could be a thorn in the side of the presumptive American League Central contenders in 2021.

8 (tie). Chicago Cubs (6.4 projected WAR)

LF Joc Pederson (2.0), SP Zach Davies (1.7), SP Jake Arrieta (1.1), SP Trevor Williams (0.9), RP Brandon Workman (0.3), C Austin Romine (0.2), OF Jake Marisnick (0.2)

The Yu Darvish trade looked like the beginning of an offseason fire sale for the Cubs, but they instead held onto their other big trade chips. They did non-tender Kyle Schwarber, which paved the way for Joc Pederson to be signed as the new left fielder. How well Jake Arrieta and Trevor Williams pitch in the middle of the rotation may be the team's biggest X-factor in 2021.

7. Chicago White Sox (6.5 projected WAR)

SP Lance Lynn (3.0), RP Liam Hendriks (1.9), RF Adam Eaton (1.5), C Jonathan Lucroy (0.1)

Losing James McCann in the backup catcher role hurts, and Dane Dunning could develop into an excellent MLB starter for the Texas Rangers in the years to come. But it's hard not to view the White Sox as an improved team this offseason. Lance Lynn gives them the third top-tier starter they were lacking a year ago, Liam Hendriks is the best reliever in baseball, and Adam Eaton could be one of the buy-low pickups of the winter.

6. Los Angeles Angels (6.7 projected WAR)

SS Jose Iglesias (2.3), SP Jose Quintana (1.9), SP Alex Cobb (1.2), RP Raisel Iglesias (1.1), C Kurt Suzuki (0.5), RP Alex Claudio (0.2), OF Dexter Fowler (minus-0.1), OF Juan Lagares (minus-0.1), RP Junior Guerra (minus-0.1), RP Jose Alberto Rivera (minus-0.2)

Will Jose Quintana and Alex Cobb be enough to dramatically improve a starting rotation that ranked 29th in the majors with a 5.52 ERA last year? That will be the determining factor in whether the Angels can finally return to the postseason or if it will be another wasted year of Mike Trout's prime.