DeMarcus Cousins Signing Knicks Contract Discussed by HC Tom Thibodeau

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau does not appear to be in a hurry to add any center depth to the roster.

When asked about the possibility of bringing in a big like DeMarcus Cousins or Andre Drummond, he deflected all roster responsibility to team president Leon Rose but said he has faith in the guys he has in the locker room.

"That's a Leon question," Thibodeau told reporters Sunday. "We have more than enough on the roster, so we'll figure out a way. We have guys that can play multiple positions, and then we're going to have to take care of the rebounding, gang rebound. Everyone has to contribute in that area."

Nerlens Noel is the only healthy center on the Knicks roster, with Mitchell Robinson and Taj Gibson both out of the lineup because of injuries.

Cousins cleared waivers Thursday after being waived by the Houston Rockets. It does not appear he has a particularly strong market after looking limited upon returning from a torn ACL.

