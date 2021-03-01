Fantasy Basketball 2021: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 11

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 11March 1, 2021
The path for Anthony Edwards to achieve success in his rookie season was blasted open in the last few weeks.
D'Angelo Russell's injury and the 12-game suspension handed down to Malik Beasley slotted Edwards into the No. 2 scorer role behind Karl-Anthony Towns on the Minnesota Timberwolves roster.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft has adjusted well to his expanded role, and that has made him one of the must-start players in fantasy basketball.
James Wiseman, who was selected second behind Edwards, should also carry a ton of fantasy value in the next week, as he recently returned from injury.
The Golden State Warriors do not have much depth down low, so Wiseman could put up numbers that make him the starting center on certain fantasy rosters in Week 11 and beyond.
Take Advantage of Anthony Edwards' Hot Streak
Edwards should be one of the first names placed into any type of fantasy basketball lineup in the next week.
The rookie out of Georgia strung together three consecutive 20-point performances against the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns in his expanded role.
In all three contests, Edwards played over 30 minutes, hit at least two three-point shots and brought down five or more rebounds.
The 7-28 Wolves have a Wednesday meeting with the Charlotte Hornets before entering the All-Star break. That matchup will pit Edwards against No. 3 overall selection LaMelo Ball.
The single game on Minnesota's Week 11 schedule should not be too concerning since most NBA teams have light slates this week with the All-Star break looming.
Although Towns should still be the primary fantasy option on the Minnesota roster, Edwards is easily second-best at this point, and he could still be when Beasley returns from his suspension.
In season-long leagues, time may be running out to pick up Edwards off the waiver wire, but you can use him as a top player in Wednesday's DFS slate.
Charlotte conceded over 120 points to each of its four opponents on a four-game west coast swing. In its losses to the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors, the Eastern Conference side allowed 130 or more points.
That matchup and Minnesota's second-half opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, who conceded over 120 points in six of their last seven losses, should allow Edwards to produce his two biggest totals of the season.
Trust James Wiseman in His Return from Injury
There should not be any concerns of rust when it comes to Wiseman's game since he has played four games since his injury hiatus.
The big man out of Memphis produced double-digit point totals in three of those four games. The only contest in which he did not hit that mark came in Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wiseman could be open for more fantasy points on Wednesday and Thursday if the Warriors opt to rest Draymond Green, who left Sunday's contest with an ankle sprain.
Golden State could feast in the paint on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, who let up 17 points and nine rebounds to the Lakers' Montrezl Harrell on Friday.
In the game prior to that, Nikola Jokic produced 41 points, five rebounds and five assists in his matchup with Enes Kanter.
If Portland's high concession to centers continues, Wiseman could turn in one of the best individual performances of the short week on Wednesday.
Thursday's meeting with Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns may be tougher, but Towns was able to beat his opposing number for 21 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday. That could be a sign for Wiseman's success on the second leg of Golden State's back-to-back games.
Even if Green plays in both games, Wiseman should see an increased load close to the basket, and if he converts on his opportunities, he may finish as one of the top producers at his position in Week 11.
