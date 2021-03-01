Fantasy Basketball 2021: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 11

1 of 2

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Edwards should be one of the first names placed into any type of fantasy basketball lineup in the next week.

The rookie out of Georgia strung together three consecutive 20-point performances against the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns in his expanded role.

In all three contests, Edwards played over 30 minutes, hit at least two three-point shots and brought down five or more rebounds.

The 7-28 Wolves have a Wednesday meeting with the Charlotte Hornets before entering the All-Star break. That matchup will pit Edwards against No. 3 overall selection LaMelo Ball.

The single game on Minnesota's Week 11 schedule should not be too concerning since most NBA teams have light slates this week with the All-Star break looming.

Although Towns should still be the primary fantasy option on the Minnesota roster, Edwards is easily second-best at this point, and he could still be when Beasley returns from his suspension.

In season-long leagues, time may be running out to pick up Edwards off the waiver wire, but you can use him as a top player in Wednesday's DFS slate.

Charlotte conceded over 120 points to each of its four opponents on a four-game west coast swing. In its losses to the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors, the Eastern Conference side allowed 130 or more points.

That matchup and Minnesota's second-half opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, who conceded over 120 points in six of their last seven losses, should allow Edwards to produce his two biggest totals of the season.