Luka Doncic 1-of-1 Autographed Rookie Card Sells for Record $4.6 Million

Luka Doncic 1-of-1 Autographed Rookie Card Sells for Record $4.6 MillionMarch 1, 2021
John Minchillo/Associated Press
Luka Doncic is money on the court. Apparently, he's money on the card, too.
The 2018-19 National Treasures Luka Doncic Rc Auto Logoman 1/1 sold for $4.6 million on Sunday, per SlabStox and Bolillo Lajan San on Instagram.
Rare Doncic cards fetch a high price. His Panini Gold Prizm card sold for $799,500 two weeks ago, per Joyce Li of Hypebeast.com.
It's not a huge surprise, seeing as Doncic is one of the brightest young stars in the game and a potential future MVP. Still, $4.6 million for a trading card is a sobering figure.
