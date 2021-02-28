    Luka Doncic 1-of-1 Autographed Rookie Card Sells for Record $4.6 Million

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles up the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    Luka Doncic is money on the court. Apparently, he's money on the card, too. 

    The 2018-19 National Treasures Luka Doncic Rc Auto Logoman 1/1 sold for $4.6 million on Sunday, per SlabStox and Bolillo Lajan San on Instagram. 

    Rare Doncic cards fetch a high price. His Panini Gold Prizm card sold for $799,500 two weeks ago, per Joyce Li of Hypebeast.com. 

    It's not a huge surprise, seeing as Doncic is one of the brightest young stars in the game and a potential future MVP. Still, $4.6 million for a trading card is a sobering figure. 

