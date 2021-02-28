Luka Doncic 1-of-1 Autographed Rookie Card Sells for Record $4.6 Million

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Luka Doncic is money on the court. Apparently, he's money on the card, too.

The 2018-19 National Treasures Luka Doncic Rc Auto Logoman 1/1 sold for $4.6 million on Sunday, per SlabStox and Bolillo Lajan San on Instagram.

Rare Doncic cards fetch a high price. His Panini Gold Prizm card sold for $799,500 two weeks ago, per Joyce Li of Hypebeast.com.

It's not a huge surprise, seeing as Doncic is one of the brightest young stars in the game and a potential future MVP. Still, $4.6 million for a trading card is a sobering figure.