Report: Anfernee Simons, Cassius Stanley Expected to Join NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The field for the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is reportedly starting to take shape.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers and Cassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers are expected to join the field that already includes Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks.

The competition will take place during halftime of the All-Star Game on March 7.

There was a time when the league's biggest stars, such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, competed in the dunk contest.

While notable names such as Zach LaVine and Donovan Mitchell have participated of late, the competition has been missing that type of star power in recent years. Derrick Jones Jr. and Hamidou Diallo won the past two contests.

Simons, Stanley and Toppin are not exactly going to change the trend of marquee stars passing on the chance to show off their dunking skills on this stage, but one did recently leave the door open.

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans told ESPN's First Take on Friday he still wasn't sure if he would participate.

Williamson, who often unleashes monster dunks during games with the ability to either overpower defenders or soar through the air, would lend the type of star power that has been missing of late from the contest.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For now, the field is made up of three role players and will be halftime entertainment for the actual game.