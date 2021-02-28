Tom Brady's Knee Reportedly 'More Injured Than People Realized' During Title Run

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was open about Tom Brady's need for knee surgery this offseason, though one report suggests that he didn't reveal the full extent of the issue.

Arians said after the Super Bowl that Brady would undergo a "cleanup" on his left knee, but Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported that the 43-year-old quarterback "was more injured than people realized" leading up to his seventh Super Bowl victory.

Last week, Brady sent a tweet wondering what he was meant to do with all of his free time. But the proposed injury timeline makes his tweet seem cryptic.

Arians said Wednesday that Brady will be held out of seven-on-seven practice until June (h/t Volin).

Even if he's sidelined for the upcoming months, Brady wasn't a regular cast member at the Patriots' offseason training activities over the last few seasons, skipping the workouts in 2018 and 2019 after his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, said he needed to spend more time with his family.

It didn't show, as he went on to lead the Patriots to back-to-back Super Bowls and ended 2019 with a victory.

A friend of Brady's told Volin that the injury will "build his legend even greater."

With the Bucs, Brady threw for 4,633 yards—his most since 2015—while throwing for 40 touchdowns, his most since 2007. Now, he personally has more Super Bowl victories than any NFL franchise. He's a 14-time Pro Bowler, three-time MVP...the list goes on.

It's hard to imagine what could be going on down there that could make the seven-time champion's career even more astonishing, but perhaps it could give him his second Comeback Player of the Year Award in his trophy cabinet, too.