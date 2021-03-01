MLB Offseason Winners and Losers 1 Month Before Opening Day

0 of 8

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The MLB offseason was dominated by the pandemic and the financial consequences of it, but winter is slowly giving way to spring as the Grapefruit and Cactus League seasons get underway. But there was more to the winter than just financial gains and losses. Record-breaking contracts were signed, key players changed teams and one club changed owners.

There were bigger, cultural issues baseball was forced to deal with this winter as well. Perhaps unsurprisingly, as the rest of the world deals with racial and social reckonings of sorts, baseball is dealing with them as well.

Allegations of widespread sexual harassment came to light, and racial tensions were revealed in a rotary club rant by former Seattle Mariners team president Kevin Mather.

Not to mention, the friction between the players and league is more apparent than ever. With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire after the 2021 season, it's looking like some contentious negotiations are ahead.

Baseball finds itself in a strange place one month from Opening Day, but at least we know there will be an Opening Day after a rocky offseason. Here are the winners and losers of baseball's offseason at this point.