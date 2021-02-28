    Butler Upsets No. 8 Villanova 73-61 Ahead of Big East Tournament

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2021

    Butler guard Chuck Harris (3) shoots over Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The 2020-21 season has been a nightmare for Butler, but the Bulldogs appear determined to finish strong.

    Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 as Butler pulled off a 73-61 upset of No. 8 Villanova on Sunday.

    The Bulldogs (9-13) have won two straight games for just the third time this season. Building off its strong defensive performance against Seton Hall, Butler held Villanova to 38.1 percent shooting and set the tone by limiting the Wildcats to 24 first-half points.

    Bryce Golden and Bryce Nze were also in double figures for Butler. 

    Villanova's loss could knock Jay Wright's team off the No. 2 seed for the time being. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has had the Wildcats slotted for a No. 2 seed for weeks, but they may wind up dropping after losing two of their last four games.

    The margin is thinner than ever in a shortened season, and Villanova laid an egg against a Butler team that will finish under .500 for the first time since 2012-13 barring a deep run in the Big East tournament.

    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore and Collin Gillespie were in double figures for Villanova, which boasts a 10-3 conference record with two regular-season games remaining.

    Wednesday's matchup against Creighton will essentially decide the regular-season Big East champion and give the Wildcats a chance to right themselves after a 16-point loss to the Bluejays earlier this month.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    For now, Wright and Co. will have to go back to the drawing board and figure out a way to get back into the Top 10 after they likely fall out in Monday's rankings update.

    Butler closes its regular season Saturday against Creighton. 

    Related

      Villanova road woes continue with 73-62 loss at Butler

      Villanova road woes continue with 73-62 loss at Butler
      Villanova Basketball logo
      Villanova Basketball

      Villanova road woes continue with 73-62 loss at Butler

      VUSports.com
      via VUSports.com

      Butler upsets No. 8 Villanova, 73-61, behind Chuck Harris’ 20-point explosion

      Butler upsets No. 8 Villanova, 73-61, behind Chuck Harris’ 20-point explosion
      Villanova Basketball logo
      Villanova Basketball

      Butler upsets No. 8 Villanova, 73-61, behind Chuck Harris’ 20-point explosion

      FOX Sports
      via FOX Sports

      Scott Drew: COVID Protocols Are Baylor's 'Kryptonite' After Loss to Kansas

      Scott Drew: COVID Protocols Are Baylor's 'Kryptonite' After Loss to Kansas
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Scott Drew: COVID Protocols Are Baylor's 'Kryptonite' After Loss to Kansas

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Cade Cunningham Drops 40 Points in Upset vs. No. 7 OU

      Cade Cunningham Drops 40 Points in Upset vs. No. 7 OU
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Cade Cunningham Drops 40 Points in Upset vs. No. 7 OU

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report