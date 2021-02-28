Kobe Bryant's Childhood Basketball Hoop Sells for $37K at Auction

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The childhood hoop where Kobe Bryant honed his craft recently went for $37,200 at auction.

Heritage Auctions held the bidding for the hoop, which was attached to the garage of Bryant's childhood home in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

The hoop was sold separately from the house, which went for $810,000 last year. The previous owner of the house did not include the hoop in the sale after the buyer disagreed with how much of a premium it should add to the sale price.

Bryant lived outside Philadelphia and attended Lower Merion High School during his teenage years before declaring for the 1996 NBA draft.

Memorabilia for the Lakers legend has seen a spike in price since his tragic death in a helicopter crash last January.