    Kobe Bryant's Childhood Basketball Hoop Sells for $37K at Auction

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2021

    Former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant listens to a question as he meets with students at Andrew Hamilton School in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Kobe Bryant was promoting the book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp he created with writer Wesley King. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    The childhood hoop where Kobe Bryant honed his craft recently went for $37,200 at auction.

    Heritage Auctions held the bidding for the hoop, which was attached to the garage of Bryant's childhood home in the suburbs of Philadelphia. 

    The hoop was sold separately from the house, which went for $810,000 last year. The previous owner of the house did not include the hoop in the sale after the buyer disagreed with how much of a premium it should add to the sale price.

    Bryant lived outside Philadelphia and attended Lower Merion High School during his teenage years before declaring for the 1996 NBA draft.

    Memorabilia for the Lakers legend has seen a spike in price since his tragic death in a helicopter crash last January.

