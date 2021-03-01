These Are Your MVPs of WWE and AEW 2 Months into 2021

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

2021 may only be two months old but that has not stopped WWE and All Elite Wrestling stars from establishing themselves as MVPs in their fields.

Universal champion Roman Reigns has continued his run of excellence in the new year while former Shield teammate Jon Moxley has transformed from the hunted to hunter.

In the process, they have helped shape their respective companies' television products and ensured that they will be major factors in prominent storylines throughout the year.

Who joined those predictable choices as early MVPs and why?