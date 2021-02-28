Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Drawing Interest from NYJ Amid Deshaun Watson Buzz

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The New York Jets are evaluating all their options at quarterback, and BYU's Zach Wilson has reportedly stood out as a potential draft pick at No. 2 overall.

"They're going to comb through all the draft picks," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Sunday. "I know the BYU player is someone the Jets are intrigued by. They like his game. They believe he can really spin it."

The Jets could still be active on the trade market while "monitoring the situation" around Deshaun Watson, while current quarterback Sam Darnold is considered "viable option," per Fowler.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported the team's plan to evaluate all potential draft picks before making a decision on Darnold.

While Trevor Lawrence is widely considered the top quarterback in the 2021 draft class, there is debate about the second-best prospect, with Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones among the options.

Wilson, especially, turned heads in 2020, leading BYU to an 11-1 record while totaling 33 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also completed 73.5 percent of his passes on the way to 3,692 yards, enough to finish eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon projected the Jets to take Wilson at No. 2, noting the quarterback "does a lot that resembles Patrick Mahomes' and Kyler Murray's games."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This type of upside would be welcome in New York, especially after Darnold's struggles last season. He finished with the worst Total QBR in the NFL (40.1) among 33 qualified players, throwing 11 interceptions and just nine touchdowns.

The Jets could look at a fresh start in the draft, with Wilson emerging as a top option.