Scott Drew Says COVID Protocols Are Baylor's 'Kryptonite' After Loss to Kansas

After his team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday night, Baylor coach Scott Drew mentioned the squad's long layoff because of COVID-19 protocols.

"We were the No. 1 shooting team in the country, and we'll get back to that," Drew said. "But even Superman has kryptonite. And I guess COVID protocols is ours."

The Bears went 6-of-26 from three and made just 34.8 percent of their shots overall in the 71-58 loss. Leading scorer Jared Butler was held to just five points on 2-of-9 shooting.

For the season, the Bears are shooting 42.1 percent from three—still the best in the nation—while making 49.5 percent of their shots from the field.

Baylor won 17 straight to open the campaign, but COVID-19 protocols paused their season in early February. The team went 21 days between games before returning to the court last Tuesday for a narrow win against Iowa State.

Versus Kansas, Baylor was outscored by 10 in the second half, and Drew noted:

"Anyone that's had COVID would know when you come back you're probably not 100 percent. For people that didn't [have COVID] and weren't able to practice or work out, I would think that's rust or other areas of that. The last thing is, it's a chemistry game, just like football. You can work out with quarterbacks and running backs all you want, until you work out with the line and the receivers—it's a timing game too. At the end of the day, you gotta make shots. And normally, when the legs go, it's hard to make threes ... That will all come, and we'll get back into that rhythm."

Baylor still leads the Big 12 and is in a great position for a top seed in the NCAA tournament. Next up for the Bears is a Tuesday road game against No. 10 West Virginia followed by games versus Oklahoma State and No. 18 Texas Tech to close out the regular season.