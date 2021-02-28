    Video: LaVar Ball Parodied on 'Saturday Night Live' Talking LaMelo's Rookie Year

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2021

    LaVar Ball watches the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 123-113. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    LaVar Ball—OK, well, Kenan Thompson playing LaVar Ball—made his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live this week to talk LaMelo's successful rookie season.

    Among the outrageous claims made by the fictionalized Ball in the Weekend Update segment: he has received 10 COVID-19 vaccines, the Charlotte Hornets are the "most storied franchise in all of basketball," and LaMelo will soon unite North and South Carolina into one "Super Carolina."

    While claims are obviously outlandish, LaVar does have plenty of reason to feel boisterous. 

    LaMelo is the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year, averaging 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists while helping turn the Hornets into one of the most exciting franchises in the NBA. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball has ascended ahead of hitting restricted free agency this summer, averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds while showing significant improvement in his shooting splits.

    If you wanted to, you could argue that LaVar has "neva lost" in the face of numerous doubters about his claims about his sons. 

