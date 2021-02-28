    James Harden Says Luka Doncic Is a 'Special One' After Nets' Loss to Mavericks

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2021

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    James Harden sees some similarities between himself and Luka Doncic, acknowledging that the Dallas Mavericks have a "special" player in the All-Star guard after Dallas' 115-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

    "He never lets anyone speed him up, and he gets what he wants," Harden told reporters. "That's rare for a guy at a young age. I think he's 21 years old. And to be able to dictate the game and control the game like he does, we all know he has a very, very bright future. The Mavs got a special one."

    Doncic finished with 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the blowout win, which came amid Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sitting out for Brooklyn because of injuries.

                    

