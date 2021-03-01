Updated AEW Revolution 2021 Match Card and Predictions

1 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

From the closing moments of AEW's debut pay-per-view, Double or Nothing in May 2019, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega have been embroiled in the company's most vicious and violent feud.

Moxley jumped Omega on the first episode of Dynamite and delivered a Paradigm Shift through a glass table. From there, they battled in an unsanctioned Lights Out match at Full Gear in November of that year.

The feud took a break throughout most of 2020 before jumpstarting in time for the December 3 Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite. There, Omega conspired with Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Don Callis to screw Moxley out of the AEW world title.

Since then, Moxley has made it his goal to avenge the wrongdoing, even when it meant suffering a beatdown at the hands of The Cleaner and his buddies, Impact Wrestling tag team champions The Good Brothers.

On the February 24 episode of Dynamite, Moxley sent a message loudly and clearly to his foe, promising if he was to go out, he was going out in glory in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at Revolution.

The match promises a level of violence and brutality we have yet to see from AEW. Yes, the aforementioned Lights Out match brought barbed wire, glass and thumbtacks to the table but this is the first time we have seen a match of this type in a major North American promotion.

The question is whether Omega will be able to find a way to steal another win.

Given the effort that has gone into telling this story, turning Omega heel and setting up the Impact contingent, all signs point to that answer being a resounding, "yes."

Prediction: Kenny Omega retains