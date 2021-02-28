Buying or Selling the Latest WWE WrestleMania 37 Rumors and BuzzFebruary 28, 2021
Buying or Selling the Latest WWE WrestleMania 37 Rumors and Buzz
WrestleMania season is underway. With just one more pay-per-view before the biggest wrestling event of the year, there is plenty to be excited about. Feuds are starting to ramp up, and fans have gone online to profess their dream matchups for their favorite WWE superstars. However, we still don't know that much about this year's The Showcase of the Immortals.
Over the past week, both Royal Rumble winners picked their opponents, so we have some idea what the main events of the two-night event could look like. Edge parlayed his second Rumble win into a chance to unseat Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair seeks to make history with Sasha Banks, whom she challenged on SmackDown.
However, that leaves us guessing what WWE has planned for other stars like AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and Asuka. As rumors surface about the challenger for the Raw Women's Championship and the status of a dominant superstar, let's take a look at what we could expect to see at WrestleMania 37.
Is Asuka vs. Charlotte for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the Works?
On Monday's Raw, Asuka and Charlotte Flair lost to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler after The Queen inadvertently kicked her partner in the face and left her open to take a pin. Afterward, Flair offered to help up The Empress of Tomorrow, but the women's champion rejected her.
As Flair walked away, the camera framed her staring back at Asuka with the WrestleMania sign looming in the background. This seemed to suggest that we could see the second-generation star challenge for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at the event. Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported, "It's believed the post-match angle between Charlotte Flair and Asuka from Monday's Raw is setting up a feud between the two."
This doesn't seem far off, as the duo's newfound friendship and women's tag title reign didn't appear to be built to last. It's safe to assume that Flair will compete for a championship at WrestleMania. Now that Bianca Belair has challenged Sasha Banks, she could set her sights on Asuka's Raw Women's Championship.
The Japanese star and Flair have a history together at the event, and they have delivered some fantastic matches. This could be the best option for a women's division that could use a focal point.
Verdict: Buy
Could Bad Bunny Make His In-Ring Debut at WrestleMania?
After his performance at Royal Rumble, Bad Bunny has become a fixture on Raw alongside Damian Priest. All signs seem to point toward a match at WrestleMania for the reggaeton artist, who has been reportedly training at the Performance Center.
According to WrestleVotes, the company has plans for Bad Bunny to compete in a tag match at this year's event: "Conversation with a source recently stated the latest WrestleMania creative meeting had Edge v Reigns, Belair v Banks, Orton v Wyatt, Bad Bunny Tag on the books w/ nearly everything else open, including the WWE title match up. The same source stressed nothing is set in stone, however."
It is not out of the ordinary for WWE to introduce some star power at its biggest show of the year. And it wouldn't be a bad idea for the promotion to continue to utilize the Latin Grammy award-winning rapper as much as it can.
Bad Bunny is clearly passionate about wrestling, and he seems eager to participate, so this seems like a no-brainer. The plan could be to continue his feud with The Miz and John Morrison, and Priest is experienced enough to help him make a solid debut in a tag match.
Verdict: Buy
Will the NXT Championship Debut at the Show of Shows?
Finn Balor is producing the best work of his WWE career as the NXT champion. This second run with the black-and-gold brand is everything we hoped his stint with the Universal Championship could be and more.
Recently, the Prince expressed his interest in defending his title at The Showcase of the Immortals during an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves. Balor stated that his "dream scenario would be to defend the title one night on TakeOver and the next night at WrestleMania."
Former NXT champion Karrion Kross responded to this quote and acknowledged the fans' desire to see him attempt to regain his title in April, telling Ryan Satin of Fox Sports:
"100 percent. Yes, I would. I don't know where that began — whether it was online or if it was Finn's suggestion through another interview — but people have been creating these pictures where they post the both of us with the WrestleMania background for weeks now. I hope the company is listening to that because there seems to be an interest and a demand for that."
Last year, Rhea Ripley became the first woman to defend the NXT Women's Championship on a WrestleMania card. So it seems like only a matter of time before the brand's main title debuts at the event. If anyone deserves the honor of defending it on The Grandest Stage of Them All, it's Balor.
The Irish Superstar never reached the heights that he seemed destined to on Raw or SmackDown after his initial success with NXT. This could be his chance to return to WrestleMania at the top of his game and potentially bring more viewers to WWE's third brand.
Verdict: Buy
Can We Expect a Large Live Crowd at WrestleMania 37?
It's a sign of the times that we don't know what the live crowd will look like at WrestleMania. WWE was forced to move the festivities to its Performance Center last year, and the performers produced two entertaining shows without fans in attendance for the first time in the history of the event.
COVID-19 is still a global concern, but WWE will host its biggest annual event at Raymond James Stadium, which suggests that it plans to make WrestleMania 37 open to the public. However, the company has yet to put tickets on sale.
On the Feb. 21 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the goal is to cap attendance at 30,000 fans. This year's Super Bowl hosted 25,000 fans at the same venue, with cutouts used to fill the empty spaces. WWE could offer a similar live experience, but it is a little strange that it hasn't released any ticket info for the two-night event yet, which is set to take place April 10-11.
Still, it's hard to imagine that the company would go back to Raymond James Stadium without a plan to present it in front of a live crowd. We will probably hear more about their plans to adhere to public safety protocols and ticketing information in the weeks ahead.
Verdict: Buy
Could Brock Lesnar Return in Time for WrestleMania 37?
We're on The Road to WrestleMania, so fans would usually expect John Cena to make his annual return to WWE. However, the Leader of Cenation revealed that it will be impossible for him to attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicting schedules.
That could mean someone else takes part in the event to give fans a high-profile return. With Bobby Lashley pursuing the WWE Championship, many people—including commentator Corey Graves (h/t Marco Rovere of Wrestling Inc)—are speculating that Brock Lesnar could be his opponent at the Show of Shows if he succeeds.
WWE fans haven't seen The Beast Incarnate since his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. But as the story goes, Lashley re-signed with the company in 2018 with hopes of having a match with Lesnar.
Nevertheless, The CEO of The Hurt Business has shifted his focus to McIntrye. In an interview with Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes, he called the Scottish Psychopath "the guy" and thus the man he must beat. Lashley added:
"As far as Brock, Brock is one person, but how I look at it is Drew beat Brock in, like, no time. So, of course, my sights were set on Brock for some time. But like I said, Drew is the man. Drew is the one that beat him. Drew beat Goldberg.
"Of course Brock is that kind of mystery match, dream match that everybody has wanted us to have for some time now, but right now, I'm looking to be the best, and right now the best is Drew. Drew is the top guy. If I beat Miz, or when I beat Miz, I think Drew is the guy."
It's telling that Lashley has made it his mission to defeat McIntyre after he spoke about facing Lesnar for so long. That could be misdirection, but it could simply mean he knows the plan is to take on the former WWE champion in the immediate future.
More to the point, Lesnar's contract expired in August, and we haven't heard anything about his status with WWE since. He could return eventually, but a match at WrestleMania 37 seems far off.
Verdict: Sell