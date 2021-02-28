Buying or Selling the Latest WWE WrestleMania 37 Rumors and Buzz

3 of 5

Finn Balor is producing the best work of his WWE career as the NXT champion. This second run with the black-and-gold brand is everything we hoped his stint with the Universal Championship could be and more.

Recently, the Prince expressed his interest in defending his title at The Showcase of the Immortals during an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves. Balor stated that his "dream scenario would be to defend the title one night on TakeOver and the next night at WrestleMania."

Former NXT champion Karrion Kross responded to this quote and acknowledged the fans' desire to see him attempt to regain his title in April, telling Ryan Satin of Fox Sports:

"100 percent. Yes, I would. I don't know where that began — whether it was online or if it was Finn's suggestion through another interview — but people have been creating these pictures where they post the both of us with the WrestleMania background for weeks now. I hope the company is listening to that because there seems to be an interest and a demand for that."

Last year, Rhea Ripley became the first woman to defend the NXT Women's Championship on a WrestleMania card. So it seems like only a matter of time before the brand's main title debuts at the event. If anyone deserves the honor of defending it on The Grandest Stage of Them All, it's Balor.

The Irish Superstar never reached the heights that he seemed destined to on Raw or SmackDown after his initial success with NXT. This could be his chance to return to WrestleMania at the top of his game and potentially bring more viewers to WWE's third brand.

Verdict: Buy