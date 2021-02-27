Drew Brees' Trainer Posts Video of Saints QB Working Out amid Retirement Rumors

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Drew Brees' trainer, Todd Durkin, posted video of the New Orleans Saints quarterback vigorously working out Saturday on Instagram.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted out the video:

In the video, Brees pushes a weighted sled a lengthy distance, and at one point during the workout, Durkin said, "Something must be brewing."

Prior to the Saints' 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round last season, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Brees would retire at the conclusion of the campaign:

Several other reporters followed suit, which created the narrative that there was essentially no chance of a 2021 return for Brees.

The quarterback has not announced his retirement, though, and has opted to take time before making a decision.

The 42-year-old is a 20-year NFL veteran who ranks first all-time in passing yardage and second in passing touchdowns. He is also a one-time Super Bowl winner, so while he has little left to prove, a second Super Bowl ring has long eluded him.

Last season, Brees went 9-3 in 12 starts, completing 70.5 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, proving he still has plenty left.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Saints figure to be one of the top teams in the NFC again next season, but their quarterback situation without Brees would be uncertain, as it would likely come down to either Taysom Hill or soon-to-be-free-agent Jameis Winston.

Brees has an NBC Sunday Night Football contract as a commentator waiting for him once he retires, but it's possible the allure of chasing one more ring could bring him back for a 21st season.